Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) vs. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): Which is the Better Investment?

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:ERI) shares are up more than 63.44% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.09 to settle at $59.18. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), on the other hand, is down -5.46% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $12.63 and has returned -2.06% during the past week.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:ERI) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ERI to grow earnings at a 21.04% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 37.38% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT). ERI’s ROI is 5.10% while CORT has a ROI of 26.40%. The interpretation is that CORT’s business generates a higher return on investment than ERI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ERI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.20. Comparatively, CORT’s free cash flow per share was +0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, ERI’s free cash flow was 4.54% while CORT converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ERI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ERI has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 8.30 for CORT. This means that CORT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ERI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.48 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CORT. ERI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ERI trades at a forward P/E of 27.15, a P/B of 4.08, and a P/S of 1.77, compared to a forward P/E of 12.85, a P/B of 4.30, and a P/S of 5.07 for CORT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ERI is currently priced at a -5.1% to its one-year price target of 62.36. Comparatively, CORT is -17.61% relative to its price target of 15.33. This suggests that CORT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ERI has a beta of 1.58 and CORT’s beta is 1.28. CORT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ERI has a short ratio of 12.05 compared to a short interest of 21.95 for CORT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ERI.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) beats Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:ERI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CORT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CORT is more undervalued relative to its price target.