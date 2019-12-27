eBay Inc. (EBAY) vs. Yandex N.V. (YNDX): Breaking Down the Specialty Retail, Other Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), on the other hand, is up 59.67% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $43.67 and has returned 4.12% during the past week.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EBAY to grow earnings at a 12.84% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YNDX is expected to grow at a 0.60% annual rate. All else equal, EBAY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 53.48% for Yandex N.V. (YNDX). EBAY’s ROI is 10.10% while YNDX has a ROI of 22.60%. The interpretation is that YNDX’s business generates a higher return on investment than EBAY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EBAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.95. Comparatively, YNDX’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, EBAY’s free cash flow was 7.19% while YNDX converted 7.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YNDX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. EBAY has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.80 for YNDX. This means that YNDX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EBAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.37 versus a D/E of 0.00 for YNDX. EBAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EBAY trades at a forward P/E of 12.47, a P/B of 9.19, and a P/S of 2.70, compared to a forward P/E of 22.64, a P/B of 4.58, and a P/S of 5.45 for YNDX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EBAY is currently priced at a -9.93% to its one-year price target of 40.20. Comparatively, YNDX is -6.89% relative to its price target of 46.90. This suggests that EBAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EBAY has a beta of 1.37 and YNDX’s beta is 2.04. EBAY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. EBAY has a short ratio of 2.86 compared to a short interest of 1.20 for YNDX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YNDX.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) beats eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YNDX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, YNDX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.