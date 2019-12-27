DURECT Corporation (DRRX) and Sempra Energy (SRE) Go Head-to-head

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares are up more than 576.88% this year and recently increased 9.00% or $0.27 to settle at $3.27. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), on the other hand, is up 40.14% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $151.62 and has returned -0.01% during the past week.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DRRX to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRE is expected to grow at a 10.05% annual rate. All else equal, DRRX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 44.1% for Sempra Energy (SRE). DRRX’s ROI is -58.30% while SRE has a ROI of 4.90%. The interpretation is that SRE’s business generates a higher return on investment than DRRX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DRRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, SRE’s free cash flow per share was -2.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRRX’s free cash flow was 0.1% while SRE converted -6.61% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DRRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DRRX has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 0.40 for SRE. This means that DRRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DRRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 1.60 for SRE. SRE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DRRX trades at a P/B of 29.73, and a P/S of 27.91, compared to a forward P/E of 21.43, a P/B of 2.57, and a P/S of 3.88 for SRE. DRRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DRRX is currently priced at a -11.62% to its one-year price target of 3.70. Comparatively, SRE is -2.89% relative to its price target of 156.14. This suggests that DRRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DRRX has a beta of 1.70 and SRE’s beta is 0.43. SRE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DRRX has a short ratio of 2.85 compared to a short interest of 9.66 for SRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRRX.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) beats Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DRRX is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. DRRX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DRRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.