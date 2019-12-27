Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) vs. Old National Bancorp (ONB): Which is the Better Investment?

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares are up more than 1.95% this year and recently decreased -1.23% or -$1.15 to settle at $92.08. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), on the other hand, is up 19.94% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $18.47 and has returned -0.16% during the past week.
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.
Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect DLTR to grow earnings at a 3.93% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ONB is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, ONB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.
A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 53.11% for Old National Bancorp (ONB). DLTR’s ROI is -12.20% while ONB has a ROI of 14.40%. The interpretation is that ONB’s business generates a higher return on investment than DLTR’s.Cash Flow
The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DLTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.46. Comparatively, ONB’s free cash flow per share was +0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, DLTR’s free cash flow was -0.48% while ONB converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ONB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.
DLTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 0.09 for ONB. DLTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.
Valuation
DLTR trades at a forward P/E of 17.12, a P/B of 3.56, and a P/S of 0.93, compared to a forward P/E of 13.66, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 4.27 for ONB. DLTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.
Analyst Price Targets and Opinions
Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DLTR is currently priced at a -11.67% to its one-year price target of 104.25. Comparatively, ONB is 0.76% relative to its price target of 18.33. This suggests that DLTR is the better investment over the next year.
Risk and Volatility
Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DLTR has a beta of 0.45 and ONB’s beta is 0.99. DLTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment
Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DLTR has a short ratio of 2.24 compared to a short interest of 8.61 for ONB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DLTR.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) beats Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ONB higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ONB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,