Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) vs. Old National Bancorp (ONB): Which is the Better Investment?

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares are up more than 1.95% this year and recently decreased -1.23% or -$1.15 to settle at $92.08. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), on the other hand, is up 19.94% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $18.47 and has returned -0.16% during the past week.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect DLTR to grow earnings at a 3.93% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ONB is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, ONB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 53.11% for Old National Bancorp (ONB). DLTR’s ROI is -12.20% while ONB has a ROI of 14.40%. The interpretation is that ONB’s business generates a higher return on investment than DLTR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DLTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.46. Comparatively, ONB’s free cash flow per share was +0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, DLTR’s free cash flow was -0.48% while ONB converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ONB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DLTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 0.09 for ONB. DLTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DLTR trades at a forward P/E of 17.12, a P/B of 3.56, and a P/S of 0.93, compared to a forward P/E of 13.66, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 4.27 for ONB. DLTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DLTR is currently priced at a -11.67% to its one-year price target of 104.25. Comparatively, ONB is 0.76% relative to its price target of 18.33. This suggests that DLTR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DLTR has a beta of 0.45 and ONB’s beta is 0.99. DLTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DLTR has a short ratio of 2.24 compared to a short interest of 8.61 for ONB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DLTR.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) beats Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ONB higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ONB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,