Dissecting the Numbers for The Macerich Company (MAC) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares are down more than -39.23% this year and recently decreased -0.27% or -$0.07 to settle at $26.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), on the other hand, is up 39.44% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $59.11 and has returned 7.81% during the past week.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect MAC to grow earnings at a 0.21% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NCLH is expected to grow at a 6.08% annual rate. All else equal, NCLH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.92% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). MAC’s ROI is 0.30% while NCLH has a ROI of 9.70%. The interpretation is that NCLH’s business generates a higher return on investment than MAC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MAC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.66. Comparatively, NCLH’s free cash flow per share was +1.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, MAC’s free cash flow was 0.01% while NCLH converted 3.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NCLH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MAC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.97 versus a D/E of 1.00 for NCLH. MAC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MAC trades at a forward P/E of 74.29, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 4.10, compared to a forward P/E of 10.59, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 1.99 for NCLH. MAC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MAC is currently priced at a -18.47% to its one-year price target of 32.26. Comparatively, NCLH is -8.72% relative to its price target of 64.76. This suggests that MAC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MAC has a beta of 0.72 and NCLH’s beta is 1.68. MAC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MAC has a short ratio of 14.07 compared to a short interest of 3.66 for NCLH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) beats The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NCLH is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NCLH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, NCLH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.