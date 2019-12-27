Dissecting the Numbers for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) and Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares are up more than 22.73% this year and recently increased 0.14% or $0.02 to settle at $14.16. Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO), on the other hand, is up 184.88% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $2.45 and has returned 21.89% during the past week.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) and Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect VIV to grow earnings at a -2.15% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FBIO is expected to grow at a 26.20% annual rate. All else equal, FBIO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has an EBITDA margin of 50.26%. This suggests that VIV underlying business is more profitable VIV’s ROI is 9.10% while FBIO has a ROI of -146.90%. The interpretation is that VIV’s business generates a higher return on investment than FBIO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VIV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, FBIO’s free cash flow per share was -0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, VIV’s free cash flow was -1.56% while FBIO converted -0.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FBIO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. VIV has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 3.50 for FBIO. This means that FBIO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VIV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.19 versus a D/E of 3.26 for FBIO. FBIO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VIV trades at a forward P/E of 14.72, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 2.10, compared to a P/B of 5.44, and a P/S of 4.96 for FBIO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VIV is currently priced at a -4.19% to its one-year price target of 14.78. Comparatively, FBIO is -77.21% relative to its price target of 10.75. This suggests that FBIO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. VIV has a beta of 0.70 and FBIO’s beta is 2.33. VIV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VIV has a short ratio of 5.48 compared to a short interest of 3.64 for FBIO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FBIO.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) beats Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FBIO is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. FBIO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FBIO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.