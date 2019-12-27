Dissecting the Numbers for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) shares are up more than 3.70% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.03 to settle at $50.77. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), on the other hand, is down -5.33% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $38.92 and has returned -0.28% during the past week.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AMTD to grow earnings at a -8.72% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) has an EBITDA margin of 56.92%. This suggests that AMTD underlying business is more profitable AMTD’s ROI is 19.00% while HSBC has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that AMTD’s business generates a higher return on investment than HSBC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AMTD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.37. Comparatively, HSBC’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMTD’s free cash flow was 39.33% while HSBC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMTD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AMTD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 0.52 for HSBC. HSBC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AMTD trades at a forward P/E of 16.73, a P/B of 3.19, and a P/S of 4.56, compared to a forward P/E of 12.68, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 2.96 for HSBC. AMTD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AMTD is currently priced at a 1.4% to its one-year price target of 50.07. Comparatively, HSBC is -8.72% relative to its price target of 42.64. This suggests that HSBC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AMTD has a beta of 1.29 and HSBC’s beta is 0.71. HSBC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AMTD has a short ratio of 0.90 compared to a short interest of 2.09 for HSBC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMTD.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) beats TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HSBC is more profitable. In terms of valuation, HSBC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HSBC is more undervalued relative to its price target.