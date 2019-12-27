Dissecting the Numbers for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) and Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) shares are up more than 50.81% this year and recently increased 1.57% or $0.83 to settle at $53.84. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), on the other hand, is down -60.32% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.92 and has returned 0.51% during the past week.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TRP to grow earnings at a 2.74% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNSL is expected to grow at a 2.00% annual rate. All else equal, TRP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.99% for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL). TRP’s ROI is 5.70% while CNSL has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that TRP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNSL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TRP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.78. Comparatively, CNSL’s free cash flow per share was +0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRP’s free cash flow was -6.9% while CNSL converted 1.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNSL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TRP has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 0.70 for CNSL. This means that TRP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TRP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.88 versus a D/E of 6.54 for CNSL. CNSL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TRP trades at a forward P/E of 17.28, a P/B of 2.48, and a P/S of 4.74, compared to a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 0.23 for CNSL. TRP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TRP is currently priced at a -1.23% to its one-year price target of 54.51. Comparatively, CNSL is -21.6% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that CNSL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TRP has a beta of 0.80 and CNSL’s beta is 1.08. TRP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TRP has a short ratio of 3.91 compared to a short interest of 11.32 for CNSL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRP.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) beats Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRP is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, TRP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.