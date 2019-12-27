Dissecting the Numbers for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) and Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) shares are up more than 12.99% this year and recently increased 0.97% or $0.39 to settle at $40.70. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), on the other hand, is up 19.30% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $21.26 and has returned 1.92% during the past week.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TRGP to grow earnings at a 56.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CIM is expected to grow at a -0.50% annual rate. All else equal, TRGP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 73.57% for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM). TRGP’s ROI is 1.80% while CIM has a ROI of 1.60%. The interpretation is that TRGP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CIM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TRGP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.40. Comparatively, CIM’s free cash flow per share was -0.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRGP’s free cash flow was -5.33% while CIM converted -8.53% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRGP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TRGP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.42 versus a D/E of 5.74 for CIM. CIM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TRGP trades at a forward P/E of 252.80, a P/B of 1.78, and a P/S of 1.06, compared to a forward P/E of 9.91, a P/B of 1.00, and a P/S of 2.89 for CIM. TRGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TRGP is currently priced at a -7.71% to its one-year price target of 44.10. Comparatively, CIM is 8.47% relative to its price target of 19.60. This suggests that TRGP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TRGP has a beta of 1.74 and CIM’s beta is 0.60. CIM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TRGP has a short ratio of 8.30 compared to a short interest of 6.38 for CIM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CIM.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) beats Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRGP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TRGP is more undervalued relative to its price target.