Dissecting the Numbers for Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) shares are down more than -68.48% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.05 to settle at $4.30. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO), on the other hand, is down -44.51% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $2.88 and has returned 10.77% during the past week.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TLRD to grow earnings at a 8.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CCO is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, TLRD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.84% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO). TLRD’s ROI is 13.40% while CCO has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that TLRD’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TLRD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, CCO’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, TLRD’s free cash flow was -0.03% while CCO converted -1.54% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TLRD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TLRD has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.00 for CCO. This means that TLRD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TLRD trades at a forward P/E of 3.71, and a P/S of 0.07, compared to a P/S of 0.50 for CCO. TLRD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TLRD is currently priced at a -31.75% to its one-year price target of 6.30. Comparatively, CCO is -14.79% relative to its price target of 3.38. This suggests that TLRD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TLRD has a beta of 1.79 and CCO’s beta is 0.84. CCO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TLRD has a short ratio of 10.23 compared to a short interest of 2.69 for CCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCO.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) beats Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TLRD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. TLRD is more undervalued relative to its price target.