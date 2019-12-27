Dissecting the Numbers for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) and SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI), on the other hand, is down -12.77% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $4.10 and has returned 4.33% during the past week.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SVM to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRCI is expected to grow at a 6.03% annual rate. All else equal, SRCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 42.11% for SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI). SVM’s ROI is 14.00% while SRCI has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that SVM’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRCI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SVM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, SRCI’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, SVM’s free cash flow was 0.01% while SRCI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SVM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SVM has a current ratio of 4.70 compared to 0.60 for SRCI. This means that SVM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SVM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.01 versus a D/E of 0.41 for SRCI. SRCI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SVM trades at a forward P/E of 22.71, a P/B of 2.73, and a P/S of 5.68, compared to a forward P/E of 5.92, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 1.47 for SRCI. SVM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SVM is currently priced at a 64.49% to its one-year price target of 3.52. Comparatively, SRCI is -35.43% relative to its price target of 6.35. This suggests that SRCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SVM has a beta of 1.27 and SRCI’s beta is 1.63. SVM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SVM has a short ratio of 0.50 compared to a short interest of 4.40 for SRCI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SVM.

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) beats Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SRCI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, SRCI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SRCI is more undervalued relative to its price target.