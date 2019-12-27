Dissecting the Numbers for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares are down more than -45.03% this year and recently decreased -1.94% or -$0.06 to settle at $3.04. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), on the other hand, is down -52.51% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.61 and has returned -46.86% during the past week.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect OAS to grow earnings at a 14.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.41% for Akorn, Inc. (AKRX). OAS’s ROI is 1.70% while AKRX has a ROI of -28.10%. The interpretation is that OAS’s business generates a higher return on investment than AKRX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. OAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, AKRX’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, OAS’s free cash flow was 2.63% while AKRX converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. OAS has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 0.50 for AKRX. This means that OAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 2.68 for AKRX. AKRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OAS trades at a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a forward P/E of 5.83, a P/B of 0.65, and a P/S of 0.34 for AKRX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. OAS is currently priced at a -33.48% to its one-year price target of 4.57. Comparatively, AKRX is -76.32% relative to its price target of 6.80. This suggests that AKRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. OAS has a beta of 2.28 and AKRX’s beta is 1.77. AKRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. OAS has a short ratio of 4.84 compared to a short interest of 4.70 for AKRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AKRX.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) beats Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OAS is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,