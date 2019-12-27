Dissecting the Numbers for Livent Corporation (LTHM) and Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shares are down more than -36.45% this year and recently increased 0.34% or $0.03 to settle at $8.77. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), on the other hand, is up 33.61% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $14.55 and has returned -0.82% during the past week.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LTHM to grow earnings at a 2.64% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RUN is expected to grow at a 25.73% annual rate. All else equal, RUN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. LTHM’s ROI is 24.30% while RUN has a ROI of -4.30%. The interpretation is that LTHM’s business generates a higher return on investment than RUN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LTHM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, RUN’s free cash flow per share was -2.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, LTHM’s free cash flow was -0.01% while RUN converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LTHM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. LTHM has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 1.30 for RUN. This means that LTHM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LTHM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 2.60 for RUN. RUN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LTHM trades at a forward P/E of 13.77, a P/B of 2.36, and a P/S of 3.04, compared to a forward P/E of 25.66, a P/B of 1.85, and a P/S of 2.07 for RUN. LTHM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LTHM is currently priced at a -7.1% to its one-year price target of 9.44. Comparatively, RUN is -28.68% relative to its price target of 20.40. This suggests that RUN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. LTHM has a short ratio of 10.39 compared to a short interest of 8.69 for RUN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RUN.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) beats Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LTHM generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.