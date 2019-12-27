Dissecting the Numbers for Gogo Inc. (GOGO) and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares are up more than 116.72% this year and recently decreased -1.07% or -$0.07 to settle at $6.48. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), on the other hand, is up 31.25% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $49.85 and has returned 1.24% during the past week.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) and AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GOGO to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AZN is expected to grow at a 17.50% annual rate. All else equal, AZN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.83% for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). GOGO’s ROI is -6.20% while AZN has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that AZN’s business generates a higher return on investment than GOGO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GOGO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.47. Comparatively, AZN’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, GOGO’s free cash flow was 0% while AZN converted -2.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GOGO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. GOGO has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 0.90 for AZN. This means that GOGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

GOGO trades at a P/S of 0.69, compared to a forward P/E of 24.22, a P/B of 10.74, and a P/S of 5.42 for AZN. GOGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GOGO is currently priced at a -4.71% to its one-year price target of 6.80. Comparatively, AZN is -5.8% relative to its price target of 52.92. This suggests that AZN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. GOGO has a beta of 1.02 and AZN’s beta is 0.46. AZN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GOGO has a short ratio of 21.84 compared to a short interest of 2.12 for AZN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AZN.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) beats AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GOGO is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GOGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,