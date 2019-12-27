Dissecting the Numbers for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shares are down more than -7.52% this year and recently decreased -0.92% or -$0.27 to settle at $29.16. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), on the other hand, is up 83.40% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $34.35 and has returned 7.24% during the past week.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ELAN to grow earnings at a 8.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PAGS is expected to grow at a 6.85% annual rate. All else equal, ELAN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 28.09% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). ELAN’s ROI is 2.00% while PAGS has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that PAGS’s business generates a higher return on investment than ELAN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ELAN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, PAGS’s free cash flow per share was +0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, ELAN’s free cash flow was 0.12% while PAGS converted 2.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PAGS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ELAN has a current ratio of 3.10 compared to 2.50 for PAGS. This means that ELAN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ELAN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PAGS. ELAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ELAN trades at a forward P/E of 24.06, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 3.55, compared to a forward P/E of 23.67, a P/B of 5.90, and a P/S of 8.26 for PAGS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ELAN is currently priced at a -13.68% to its one-year price target of 33.78. Comparatively, PAGS is -25.68% relative to its price target of 46.22. This suggests that PAGS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ELAN has a short ratio of 3.83 compared to a short interest of 4.36 for PAGS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ELAN.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) beats Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PAGS is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. PAGS is more undervalued relative to its price target.