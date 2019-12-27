Dissecting the Numbers for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares are up more than 52.85% this year and recently increased 0.46% or $0.22 to settle at $47.69. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), on the other hand, is up 96.40% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $27.26 and has returned 2.48% during the past week.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) are the two most active stocks in the Sporting Goods Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DKS to grow earnings at a 8.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STM is expected to grow at a 49.00% annual rate. All else equal, STM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has an EBITDA margin of 6.57%. This suggests that DKS underlying business is more profitable DKS’s ROI is 16.90% while STM has a ROI of 15.60%. The interpretation is that DKS’s business generates a higher return on investment than STM’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DKS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -3.04. Comparatively, STM’s free cash flow per share was +1.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, DKS’s free cash flow was -3.17% while STM converted 10.38% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DKS has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.90 for STM. This means that STM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DKS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.33 for STM. STM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DKS trades at a forward P/E of 12.43, a P/B of 2.37, and a P/S of 0.49, compared to a forward P/E of 19.90, a P/B of 3.69, and a P/S of 2.62 for STM. DKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DKS is currently priced at a -4.29% to its one-year price target of 49.83. Comparatively, STM is -1.23% relative to its price target of 27.60. This suggests that DKS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. DKS has a beta of 0.62 and STM’s beta is 1.44. DKS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DKS has a short ratio of 8.31 compared to a short interest of 2.14 for STM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STM.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) beats STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DKS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DKS is more undervalued relative to its price target.