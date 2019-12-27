Dissecting the Numbers for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) and Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) shares are up more than 22.69% this year and recently decreased -0.27% or -$0.03 to settle at $11.14. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), on the other hand, is up 555.30% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.46 and has returned 6.79% during the past week.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect DRH to grow earnings at a -9.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has an EBITDA margin of 32.3%. This suggests that DRH underlying business is more profitable DRH’s ROI is 4.40% while WKHS has a ROI of 587.40%. The interpretation is that WKHS’s business generates a higher return on investment than DRH’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRH’s free cash flow was 0% while WKHS converted -1.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DRH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DRH trades at a forward P/E of 31.20, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 2.43, compared to a P/S of 574.45 for WKHS. DRH is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DRH is currently priced at a 8.9% to its one-year price target of 10.23. Comparatively, WKHS is -37.09% relative to its price target of 5.50. This suggests that WKHS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. DRH has a beta of 1.34 and WKHS’s beta is 1.43. DRH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DRH has a short ratio of 2.76 compared to a short interest of 4.05 for WKHS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRH.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) beats DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WKHS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WKHS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, WKHS is more undervalued relative to its price target.