Dissecting the Numbers for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares are down more than -1.50% this year and recently increased 1.25% or $1.13 to settle at $91.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), on the other hand, is up 89.56% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $43.39 and has returned 0.72% during the past week.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FANG to grow earnings at a 18.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SKX is expected to grow at a 13.76% annual rate. All else equal, FANG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.06% for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX). FANG’s ROI is 4.60% while SKX has a ROI of 17.20%. The interpretation is that SKX’s business generates a higher return on investment than FANG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FANG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.29. Comparatively, SKX’s free cash flow per share was +0.36. On a percent-of-sales basis, FANG’s free cash flow was -2.14% while SKX converted 1.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SKX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FANG has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.40 for SKX. This means that SKX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FANG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 0.06 for SKX. FANG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FANG trades at a forward P/E of 10.50, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 4.17, compared to a forward P/E of 17.04, a P/B of 3.06, and a P/S of 1.33 for SKX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FANG is currently priced at a -26.62% to its one-year price target of 124.44. Comparatively, SKX is -3% relative to its price target of 44.73. This suggests that FANG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FANG has a beta of 0.82 and SKX’s beta is 0.77. SKX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FANG has a short ratio of 3.80 compared to a short interest of 3.94 for SKX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FANG.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) beats Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SKX is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.