Dissecting the Numbers for CSX Corporation (CSX) and Kellogg Company (K)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) shares are up more than 17.29% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.11 to settle at $72.87. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), on the other hand, is up 20.44% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $68.66 and has returned 3.28% during the past week.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) are the two most active stocks in the Railroads industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CSX to grow earnings at a 8.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, K is expected to grow at a -0.80% annual rate. All else equal, CSX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.85% for Kellogg Company (K). CSX’s ROI is 14.20% while K has a ROI of 13.20%. The interpretation is that CSX’s business generates a higher return on investment than K’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CSX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, K’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, CSX’s free cash flow was 6.9% while K converted 0.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CSX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CSX has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.80 for K. This means that CSX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CSX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.41 versus a D/E of 2.89 for K. K is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CSX trades at a forward P/E of 16.65, a P/B of 4.85, and a P/S of 4.72, compared to a forward P/E of 17.08, a P/B of 8.58, and a P/S of 1.71 for K. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CSX is currently priced at a -3.99% to its one-year price target of 75.90. Comparatively, K is 6.55% relative to its price target of 64.44. This suggests that CSX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CSX has a beta of 1.21 and K’s beta is 0.53. K’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CSX has a short ratio of 1.67 compared to a short interest of 11.28 for K. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSX.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) beats Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CSX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CSX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CSX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CSX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.