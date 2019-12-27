Dissecting the Numbers for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) and Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares are down more than -59.26% this year and recently decreased -0.44% or -$0.02 to settle at $4.49. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), on the other hand, is up 30.80% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $180.81 and has returned 1.45% during the past week.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CDEV to grow earnings at a -8.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UNP is expected to grow at a 10.10% annual rate. All else equal, UNP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 49.78% for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). CDEV’s ROI is 5.90% while UNP has a ROI of 15.50%. The interpretation is that UNP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CDEV’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CDEV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.52. Comparatively, UNP’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, CDEV’s free cash flow was -0.02% while UNP converted 3.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CDEV has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.90 for UNP. This means that UNP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CDEV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.31 versus a D/E of 1.43 for UNP. UNP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CDEV trades at a forward P/E of 14.92, a P/B of 0.37, and a P/S of 1.37, compared to a forward P/E of 18.93, a P/B of 7.02, and a P/S of 5.68 for UNP. CDEV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CDEV is currently priced at a -31.87% to its one-year price target of 6.59. Comparatively, UNP is -0.72% relative to its price target of 182.12. This suggests that CDEV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CDEV has a beta of 1.95 and UNP’s beta is 1.07. UNP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CDEV has a short ratio of 2.84 compared to a short interest of 2.13 for UNP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNP.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) beats Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNP has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CDEV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, UNP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.