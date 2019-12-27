Dissecting the Numbers for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) shares are up more than 100.29% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.02 to settle at $13.60. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), on the other hand, is up 36.23% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $125.22 and has returned -0.07% during the past week.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, PG is expected to grow at a 8.37% annual rate. All else equal, PG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.32% for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG). CZR’s ROI is 3.50% while PG has a ROI of 4.90%. The interpretation is that PG’s business generates a higher return on investment than CZR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CZR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, PG’s free cash flow per share was +0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, CZR’s free cash flow was 0.81% while PG converted 1.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CZR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.70 for PG. This means that CZR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CZR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.81 versus a D/E of 0.65 for PG. CZR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CZR trades at a P/B of 3.86, and a P/S of 1.07, compared to a forward P/E of 23.94, a P/B of 6.87, and a P/S of 4.56 for PG. CZR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CZR is currently priced at a 11.29% to its one-year price target of 12.22. Comparatively, PG is -2.13% relative to its price target of 127.95. This suggests that PG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CZR has a beta of 1.39 and PG’s beta is 0.38. PG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CZR has a short ratio of 10.63 compared to a short interest of 3.34 for PG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PG.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) beats Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PG is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CZR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.