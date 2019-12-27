Dissecting the Numbers for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are up more than 25.05% this year and recently decreased -0.79% or -$2.52 to settle at $317.98. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), on the other hand, is down -15.54% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $14.73 and has returned 20.94% during the past week.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AVGO to grow earnings at a 13.30% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has an EBITDA margin of 42.34%. This suggests that AVGO underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AVGO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.19. Comparatively, DTIL’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, AVGO’s free cash flow was 5.62% while DTIL converted -0.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVGO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AVGO has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 9.30 for DTIL. This means that DTIL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AVGO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.75 versus a D/E of 0.00 for DTIL. AVGO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AVGO trades at a forward P/E of 12.58, a P/B of 5.89, and a P/S of 5.67, compared to a P/B of 4.78, and a P/S of 30.51 for DTIL. AVGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AVGO is currently priced at a -8.57% to its one-year price target of 347.79. Comparatively, DTIL is -36.43% relative to its price target of 23.17. This suggests that DTIL is the better investment over the next year.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AVGO has a short ratio of 2.26 compared to a short interest of 1.87 for DTIL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DTIL.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) beats Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DTIL is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DTIL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, DTIL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DTIL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.