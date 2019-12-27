Dissecting the Numbers for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) shares are up more than 44.38% this year and recently increased 0.19% or $0.04 to settle at $21.21. Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET), on the other hand, is down -3.61% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $17.35 and has returned -1.48% during the past week.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BRX to grow earnings at a -5.09% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has an EBITDA margin of 42.74%. This suggests that BRX underlying business is more profitable BRX’s ROI is 4.80% while NET has a ROI of 85.00%. The interpretation is that NET’s business generates a higher return on investment than BRX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, NET’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, BRX’s free cash flow was -3.86% while NET converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.76 versus a D/E of 0.01 for NET. BRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BRX trades at a forward P/E of 25.25, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 5.40, compared to a P/B of 7.02, and a P/S of 20.01 for NET. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BRX is currently priced at a -3.85% to its one-year price target of 22.06. Comparatively, NET is -17.54% relative to its price target of 21.04. This suggests that NET is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BRX has a short ratio of 5.72 compared to a short interest of 3.10 for NET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NET.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) beats Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NET is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NET is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NET has better sentiment signals based on short interest.