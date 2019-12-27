Dissecting the Numbers for Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) and Accenture plc (ACN)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) shares are up more than 25.10% this year and recently decreased -0.06% or -$0.01 to settle at $18.14. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), on the other hand, is up 50.38% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $212.05 and has returned 3.06% during the past week.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AVTR to grow earnings at a 27.97% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ACN is expected to grow at a 8.85% annual rate. All else equal, AVTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 17.16% for Accenture plc (ACN). AVTR’s ROI is 12.10% while ACN has a ROI of 33.90%. The interpretation is that ACN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVTR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AVTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.29. Comparatively, ACN’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, AVTR’s free cash flow was 0.28% while ACN converted 0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ACN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AVTR has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.40 for ACN. This means that AVTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AVTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.79 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ACN. AVTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AVTR trades at a forward P/E of 23.23, a P/B of 7.65, and a P/S of 1.72, compared to a forward P/E of 24.63, a P/B of 8.89, and a P/S of 3.18 for ACN. AVTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AVTR is currently priced at a -12.15% to its one-year price target of 20.65. Comparatively, ACN is -1.23% relative to its price target of 214.68. This suggests that AVTR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AVTR has a short ratio of 2.89 compared to a short interest of 4.26 for ACN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AVTR.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) beats Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AVTR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AVTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AVTR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AVTR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.