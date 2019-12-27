Dissecting the Numbers for AT&T Inc. (T) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares are up more than 36.51% this year and recently decreased -0.28% or -$0.11 to settle at $38.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), on the other hand, is up 6.67% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $66.72 and has returned 0.79% during the past week.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect T to grow earnings at a 4.16% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GILD is expected to grow at a 1.71% annual rate. All else equal, T’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 29.94% for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). T’s ROI is 5.90% while GILD has a ROI of 12.00%. The interpretation is that GILD’s business generates a higher return on investment than T’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. T’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, GILD’s free cash flow per share was +1.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, T’s free cash flow was 1.45% while GILD converted 8.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GILD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. T has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 3.00 for GILD. This means that GILD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. T’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.90 versus a D/E of 1.19 for GILD. GILD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

T trades at a forward P/E of 10.83, a P/B of 1.56, and a P/S of 1.57, compared to a forward P/E of 9.61, a P/B of 4.10, and a P/S of 3.78 for GILD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. T is currently priced at a -0.15% to its one-year price target of 39.02. Comparatively, GILD is -14.23% relative to its price target of 77.79. This suggests that GILD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. T has a beta of 0.59 and GILD’s beta is 1.13. T’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. T has a short ratio of 3.50 compared to a short interest of 2.34 for GILD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GILD.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) beats AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GILD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. GILD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GILD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.