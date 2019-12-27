Dissecting the Numbers for At Home Group Inc. (HOME) and Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), on the other hand, is up 6.43% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $22.69 and has returned 1.07% during the past week.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HOME to grow earnings at a 14.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TS is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, HOME’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.4% for Tenaris S.A. (TS). HOME’s ROI is 5.80% while TS has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that HOME’s business generates a higher return on investment than TS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HOME’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.14. Comparatively, TS’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, HOME’s free cash flow was -6.27% while TS converted 1.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HOME has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 3.00 for TS. This means that TS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HOME’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.78 versus a D/E of 0.10 for TS. HOME is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HOME trades at a forward P/E of 8.82, a P/B of 0.42, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 15.97, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 1.76 for TS. HOME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HOME is currently priced at a -19.91% to its one-year price target of 6.83. Comparatively, TS is -19.71% relative to its price target of 28.26. This suggests that HOME is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HOME has a beta of 1.15 and TS’s beta is 1.23. HOME’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HOME has a short ratio of 4.39 compared to a short interest of 1.90 for TS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TS.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) beats At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HOME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.