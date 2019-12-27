Dissecting the Numbers for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) and Colfax Corporation (CFX)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares are up more than 65.13% this year and recently increased 0.89% or $0.24 to settle at $27.28. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), on the other hand, is up 74.45% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $36.46 and has returned 2.13% during the past week.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, CFX is expected to grow at a 1.70% annual rate. All else equal, CFX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.74% for Colfax Corporation (CFX). ATUS’s ROI is 6.30% while CFX has a ROI of 5.00%. The interpretation is that ATUS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CFX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ATUS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, CFX’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, ATUS’s free cash flow was 1.73% while CFX converted 0.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATUS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ATUS has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 2.30 for CFX. This means that CFX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ATUS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 10.47 versus a D/E of 1.35 for CFX. ATUS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ATUS trades at a forward P/E of 30.14, a P/B of 7.64, and a P/S of 1.77, compared to a forward P/E of 16.60, a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 1.24 for CFX. ATUS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ATUS is currently priced at a -19.6% to its one-year price target of 33.93. Comparatively, CFX is -5.91% relative to its price target of 38.75. This suggests that ATUS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ATUS has a short ratio of 3.70 compared to a short interest of 10.44 for CFX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ATUS.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) beats Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATUS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. ATUS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ATUS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.