Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) vs. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Breaking Down the Drugs – Generic Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) shares are down more than -70.51% this year and recently increased 0.25% or $0.01 to settle at $3.97. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), on the other hand, is up 13.47% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $16.17 and has returned 0.68% during the past week.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DPLO to grow earnings at a -5.44% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMX is expected to grow at a 19.85% annual rate. All else equal, AMX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 12.79% for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). DPLO’s ROI is -24.20% while AMX has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that AMX’s business generates a higher return on investment than DPLO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DPLO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.53. Comparatively, AMX’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, DPLO’s free cash flow was 0.73% while AMX converted 1.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DPLO has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 0.70 for AMX. This means that AMX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DPLO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.19 versus a D/E of 3.91 for AMX. DPLO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DPLO trades at a P/B of 2.28, and a P/S of 0.06, compared to a forward P/E of 14.00, a P/B of 5.34, and a P/S of 0.98 for AMX. DPLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DPLO is currently priced at a -7.24% to its one-year price target of 4.28. Comparatively, AMX is -8.49% relative to its price target of 17.67. This suggests that AMX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. DPLO has a beta of 0.89 and AMX’s beta is 0.48. AMX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DPLO has a short ratio of 3.06 compared to a short interest of 3.50 for AMX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DPLO.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) beats Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMX has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DPLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AMX is more undervalued relative to its price target.