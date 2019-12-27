Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is better stock pick than At United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)

The shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. have increased by more than 19.02% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.08% or -$0.05 and now trades at $59.39. The shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), has jumped by 6.47% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $89.15 and have been able to report a change of -0.24% over the past one week.

The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that DAL will grow it’s earning at a 11.70% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to UAL which will have a positive growth at a 14.58% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of UAL implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. DAL has an EBITDA margin of 17.82%, this implies that the underlying business of DAL is more profitable. The ROI of DAL is 17.30% while that of UAL is 11.60%. These figures suggest that DAL ventures generate a higher ROI than that of UAL.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, DAL’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.34, while that of UAL is positive 0.56.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for DAL is 0.30 and that of UAL is 0.50. This implies that it is easier for DAL to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than UAL. The debt ratio of DAL is 0.67 compared to 1.28 for UAL. UAL can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than DAL.

DAL currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.25, a P/B of 2.55, and a P/S of 0.83 while UAL trades at a forward P/E of 6.96, a P/B of 2.01, and a P/S of 0.53. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, UAL is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of DAL is currently at a -10.37% to its one-year price target of 66.26. Looking at its rival pricing, UAL is at a -19.09% relative to its price target of 110.18.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), DAL is given a 2.10 while 1.90 placed for UAL. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for DAL stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for DAL is 3.09 while that of UAL is just 6.66. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for DAL stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. defeats that of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. when the two are compared, with DAL taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. DAL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, DAL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for DAL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.