Deciding Between VEREIT, Inc. (VER) and At TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) For Next Investment

The shares of VEREIT, Inc. have increased by more than 28.39% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.44% or $0.04 and now trades at $9.18. The shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), has slumped by -36.73% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $30.35 and have been able to report a change of 1.54% over the past one week.

The stock of VEREIT, Inc. and TripAdvisor, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that VER will grow it’s earning at a 5.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to TRIP which will have a positive growth at a 11.03% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of TRIP implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. VER has an EBITDA margin of 80.88%, this implies that the underlying business of VER is more profitable. The ROI of VER is 0.60% while that of TRIP is 8.00%. These figures suggest that TRIP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of VER.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, VER’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of TRIP is negative -1.29.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of VER is 0.80 compared to 0.05 for TRIP. VER can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than TRIP.

VER currently trades at a forward P/E of 35.72, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 7.85 while TRIP trades at a forward P/E of 16.15, a P/B of 2.56, and a P/S of 2.72. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, VER is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of VER is currently at a -9.82% to its one-year price target of 10.18. Looking at its rival pricing, TRIP is at a -16.09% relative to its price target of 36.17.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), VER is given a 2.30 while 3.00 placed for TRIP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TRIP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for VER is 2.07 while that of TRIP is just 4.20. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for VER stock.

Conclusion

The stock of VEREIT, Inc. defeats that of TripAdvisor, Inc. when the two are compared, with VER taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. VER happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, VER is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for VER is better on when it is viewed on short interest.