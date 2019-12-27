Deciding Between Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) and At GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) For Next Investment

The shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. have increased by more than 1.45% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.19% or -$0.02 and now trades at $10.50. The shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), has slumped by -36.75% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.99 and have been able to report a change of 6.02% over the past one week.

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. and GlycoMimetics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that GLYC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of PTEN.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for PTEN is 1.50 and that of GLYC is 16.70. This implies that it is easier for PTEN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than GLYC. The debt ratio of PTEN is 0.33 compared to 0.00 for GLYC. PTEN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than GLYC.

PTEN currently trades at a P/B of 0.71, and a P/S of 0.73 while GLYC trades at a P/B of 1.55, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, PTEN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PTEN is currently at a 7.14% to its one-year price target of 9.80. Looking at its rival pricing, GLYC is at a -42.4% relative to its price target of 10.40.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), PTEN is given a 2.50 while 2.20 placed for GLYC. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for PTEN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PTEN is 4.82 while that of GLYC is just 14.09. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for PTEN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. defeats that of GlycoMimetics, Inc. when the two are compared, with PTEN taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. PTEN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PTEN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PTEN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.