Deciding Between Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) and At Mercer International Inc. (MERC) For Next Investment

The shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. have increased by more than 46.39% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -8.30% or -$0.22 and now trades at $2.43. The shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), has jumped by 21.46% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $12.68 and have been able to report a change of 5.58% over the past one week.

The stock of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. and Mercer International Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. OSG has an EBITDA margin of 22.06%, this implies that the underlying business of OSG is more profitable. The ROI of OSG is -2.40% while that of MERC is 11.20%. These figures suggest that MERC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OSG.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, OSG’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.01, while that of MERC is positive 0.72.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for OSG is 0.40 and that of MERC is 3.80. This implies that it is easier for OSG to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than MERC. The debt ratio of OSG is 1.22 compared to 1.71 for MERC. MERC can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than OSG.

OSG currently trades at a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 0.63 while MERC trades at a forward P/E of 16.91, a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 0.48. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, OSG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of OSG is currently at a -81.31% to its one-year price target of 13.00. Looking at its rival pricing, MERC is at a -11.33% relative to its price target of 14.30.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for OSG is 1.95 while that of MERC is just 8.69. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for OSG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Mercer International Inc. defeats that of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. when the two are compared, with MERC taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. MERC happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MERC is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MERC is better on when it is viewed on short interest.