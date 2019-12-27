Deciding Between 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) and At Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) For Next Investment

The shares of 8×8, Inc. have increased by more than 2.66% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.04% or $0.19 and now trades at $18.52. The shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), has slumped by -70.73% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.08 and have been able to report a change of 5.88% over the past one week.

The stock of 8×8, Inc. and Tyme Technologies, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that TYME ventures generate a higher ROI than that of EGHT.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for EGHT is 2.40 and that of TYME is 3.50. This implies that it is easier for EGHT to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TYME. The debt ratio of EGHT is 0.93 compared to 0.00 for TYME. EGHT can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than TYME.

EGHT currently trades at a P/B of 7.62, and a P/S of 4.85 while TYME trades at a P/B of 15.43, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, EGHT is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of EGHT is currently at a -27.8% to its one-year price target of 25.65. Looking at its rival pricing, TYME is at a -87.29% relative to its price target of 8.50.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for EGHT is 13.80 while that of TYME is just 22.79. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for EGHT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of 8×8, Inc. defeats that of Tyme Technologies, Inc. when the two are compared, with EGHT taking 2 out of the total factors that were been considered. EGHT happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, EGHT is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for EGHT is better on when it is viewed on short interest.