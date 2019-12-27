Critical Comparison: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) vs. Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) shares are up more than 37.95% this year and recently decreased -0.64% or -$0.4 to settle at $62.59. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), on the other hand, is up 30.80% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $106.69 and has returned 0.65% during the past week.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) and Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect WH to grow earnings at a 22.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NDAQ is expected to grow at a 7.14% annual rate. All else equal, WH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 34.1% for Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ). WH’s ROI is 6.10% while NDAQ has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that NDAQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than WH’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.12. Comparatively, NDAQ’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, WH’s free cash flow was 5.71% while NDAQ converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. WH has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.90 for NDAQ. This means that WH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.71 versus a D/E of 0.65 for NDAQ. WH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WH trades at a forward P/E of 17.47, a P/B of 4.85, and a P/S of 2.83, compared to a forward P/E of 19.82, a P/B of 3.29, and a P/S of 4.02 for NDAQ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WH is currently priced at a -7.27% to its one-year price target of 67.50. Comparatively, NDAQ is -2.17% relative to its price target of 109.06. This suggests that WH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WH has a short ratio of 3.33 compared to a short interest of 5.56 for NDAQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WH.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) beats Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WH is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, WH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, WH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.