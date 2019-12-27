Critical Comparison: Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) vs. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares are up more than 3.80% this year and recently decreased -0.46% or -$0.03 to settle at $6.55. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), on the other hand, is up 53.54% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $56.78 and has returned 8.92% during the past week.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PSEC to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PSEC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, BHVN’s free cash flow per share was -1.35.

PSEC trades at a forward P/E of 9.36, a P/B of 0.74, and a P/S of 3.51, compared to a P/B of 24.93, for BHVN. PSEC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PSEC is currently priced at a 9.17% to its one-year price target of 6.00. Comparatively, BHVN is -25.94% relative to its price target of 76.67. This suggests that BHVN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PSEC has a short ratio of 10.03 compared to a short interest of 10.88 for BHVN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PSEC.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. PSEC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. Finally, PSEC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.