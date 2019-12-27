Critical Comparison: Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) vs. Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shares are up more than 38.64% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.17 to settle at $74.34. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI), on the other hand, is down -99.89% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.62 and has returned -10.00% during the past week.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) and Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) are the two most active stocks in the Sporting Activities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PLNT to grow earnings at a 21.60% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) has an EBITDA margin of 37.78%. This suggests that PLNT underlying business is more profitable PLNT’s ROI is 19.50% while CEI has a ROI of 300.10%. The interpretation is that CEI’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLNT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PLNT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, CEI’s free cash flow per share was -3.82. On a percent-of-sales basis, PLNT’s free cash flow was 0.01% while CEI converted -0.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PLNT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PLNT has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 2.60 for CEI. This means that CEI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

PLNT trades at a forward P/E of 38.88, and a P/S of 9.98, compared to a P/B of 0.16, and a P/S of 1.06 for CEI. PLNT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PLNT is currently priced at a -7.87% to its one-year price target of 80.69. Comparatively, CEI is 62% relative to its price target of 1.00. This suggests that PLNT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PLNT has a beta of 0.66 and CEI’s beta is 1.38. PLNT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PLNT has a short ratio of 3.05 compared to a short interest of 0.19 for CEI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CEI.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) beats Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PLNT is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. PLNT is more undervalued relative to its price target.