Critical Comparison: Nokia Corporation (NOK) vs. Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) shares are down more than -37.63% this year and recently decreased -0.27% or -$0.01 to settle at $3.63. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), on the other hand, is down -8.04% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $4.12 and has returned -0.96% during the past week.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect NOK to grow earnings at a 13.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SAN is expected to grow at a 6.37% annual rate. All else equal, NOK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 744.45% for Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN). NOK’s ROI is -1.20% while SAN has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that SAN’s business generates a higher return on investment than NOK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NOK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, SAN’s free cash flow per share was +1.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, NOK’s free cash flow was -0.21% while SAN converted 26.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NOK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 2.58 for SAN. SAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NOK trades at a forward P/E of 13.70, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 0.79, compared to a forward P/E of 7.85, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 1.21 for SAN. NOK is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NOK is currently priced at a -22.1% to its one-year price target of 4.66. Comparatively, SAN is -15.05% relative to its price target of 4.85. This suggests that NOK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NOK has a beta of 0.23 and SAN’s beta is 1.18. NOK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NOK has a short ratio of 1.43 compared to a short interest of 1.58 for SAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NOK.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) beats Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NOK is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NOK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NOK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.