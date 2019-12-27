Critical Comparison: MPLX LP (MPLX) vs. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares are down more than -14.16% this year and recently increased 0.66% or $0.17 to settle at $26.01. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), on the other hand, is down -33.13% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $21.98 and has returned 3.27% during the past week.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MPLX to grow earnings at a 4.47% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NKTR is expected to grow at a -7.30% annual rate. All else equal, MPLX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. MPLX LP (MPLX) has an EBITDA margin of 48.28%. This suggests that MPLX underlying business is more profitable MPLX’s ROI is 6.80% while NKTR has a ROI of 34.90%. The interpretation is that NKTR’s business generates a higher return on investment than MPLX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MPLX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.55. Comparatively, NKTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, MPLX’s free cash flow was -9.06% while NKTR converted -6.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NKTR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MPLX has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 12.60 for NKTR. This means that NKTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MPLX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 0.17 for NKTR. MPLX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MPLX trades at a forward P/E of 10.22, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 3.26, compared to a P/B of 2.59, and a P/S of 32.51 for NKTR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MPLX is currently priced at a -20.73% to its one-year price target of 32.81. Comparatively, NKTR is -32.45% relative to its price target of 32.54. This suggests that NKTR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MPLX has a beta of 1.06 and NKTR’s beta is 2.58. MPLX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MPLX has a short ratio of 7.17 compared to a short interest of 9.59 for NKTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MPLX.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) beats MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NKTR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NKTR is more undervalued relative to its price target.