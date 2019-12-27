Critical Comparison: MGM Resorts International (MGM) vs. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares are up more than 38.21% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.11 to settle at $33.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), on the other hand, is down -11.25% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.55 and has returned 34.98% during the past week.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MGM to grow earnings at a 31.51% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INO is expected to grow at a 0.00% annual rate. All else equal, MGM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. MGM Resorts International (MGM) has an EBITDA margin of 21.4%. This suggests that MGM underlying business is more profitable MGM’s ROI is 6.60% while INO has a ROI of -110.80%. The interpretation is that MGM’s business generates a higher return on investment than INO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MGM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, INO’s free cash flow per share was -0.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, MGM’s free cash flow was 1.46% while INO converted -0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MGM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MGM has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 5.10 for INO. This means that INO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MGM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.47 versus a D/E of 2.08 for INO. MGM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MGM trades at a forward P/E of 22.02, a P/B of 2.87, and a P/S of 1.35, compared to a P/B of 10.44, and a P/S of 58.74 for INO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MGM is currently priced at a -3.73% to its one-year price target of 34.83. Comparatively, INO is -64.5% relative to its price target of 10.00. This suggests that INO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MGM has a beta of 1.52 and INO’s beta is 2.20. MGM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MGM has a short ratio of 2.30 compared to a short interest of 12.25 for INO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MGM.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MGM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MGM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, MGM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.