Critical Comparison: MannKind Corporation (MNKD) vs. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares are up more than 25.47% this year and recently decreased -0.75% or -$0.01 to settle at $1.33. Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ), on the other hand, is up 45.62% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $0.76 and has returned 9.26% during the past week.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MNKD to grow earnings at a 35.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MNKD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, VGZ’s free cash flow per share was -0.02.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MNKD has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 7.90 for VGZ. This means that VGZ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MNKD trades at a P/S of 4.35, compared to a P/B of 5.46, for VGZ. MNKD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MNKD is currently priced at a -53.82% to its one-year price target of 2.88. Comparatively, VGZ is -69.6% relative to its price target of 2.50. This suggests that VGZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MNKD has a beta of 2.30 and VGZ’s beta is -0.61. VGZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MNKD has a short ratio of 19.50 compared to a short interest of 1.56 for VGZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VGZ.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) beats MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. VGZ is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. VGZ is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VGZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.