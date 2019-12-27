Critical Comparison: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) vs. Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares are up more than 28.91% this year and recently increased 0.61% or $0.02 to settle at $3.30. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), on the other hand, is down -0.06% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $0.89 and has returned 23.97% during the past week.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect LYG to grow earnings at a -12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HDSN is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, HDSN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.41% for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN). LYG’s ROI is 6.90% while HDSN has a ROI of -20.50%. The interpretation is that LYG’s business generates a higher return on investment than HDSN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LYG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, HDSN’s free cash flow per share was +0.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, LYG’s free cash flow was 4.21% while HDSN converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LYG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LYG trades at a forward P/E of 10.31, a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 2.77, compared to a P/B of 0.69, and a P/S of 0.22 for HDSN. LYG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LYG is currently priced at a 23.6% to its one-year price target of 2.67.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. LYG has a beta of 1.10 and HDSN’s beta is 1.14. LYG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. LYG has a short ratio of 0.99 compared to a short interest of 8.60 for HDSN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LYG.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) beats Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. LYG is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, LYG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.