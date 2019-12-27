Critical Comparison: Infinera Corporation (INFN) vs. Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) shares are up more than 94.49% this year and recently increased 0.78% or $0.06 to settle at $7.76. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), on the other hand, is up 25.70% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $18.34 and has returned 3.67% during the past week.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect INFN to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. INFN’s ROI is -16.30% while BILI has a ROI of -10.90%. The interpretation is that BILI’s business generates a higher return on investment than INFN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. INFN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.28. Comparatively, BILI’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, INFN’s free cash flow was -0.01% while BILI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BILI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. INFN has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 2.60 for BILI. This means that BILI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INFN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BILI. INFN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INFN trades at a P/B of 3.27, and a P/S of 1.13, compared to a P/B of 5.57, and a P/S of 7.06 for BILI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. INFN is currently priced at a 14.79% to its one-year price target of 6.76. Comparatively, BILI is -9.88% relative to its price target of 20.35. This suggests that BILI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. INFN has a short ratio of 9.90 compared to a short interest of 7.08 for BILI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BILI.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) beats Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BILI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. BILI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BILI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.