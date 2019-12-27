Critical Comparison: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) vs. The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares are down more than -38.16% this year and recently increased 3.46% or $0.57 to settle at $17.05. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), on the other hand, is up 28.52% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $220.82 and has returned 1.29% during the past week.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) and The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GGAL to grow earnings at a 46.94% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HD is expected to grow at a 8.38% annual rate. All else equal, GGAL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.36% for The Home Depot, Inc. (HD). GGAL’s ROI is 12.50% while HD has a ROI of 44.00%. The interpretation is that HD’s business generates a higher return on investment than GGAL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GGAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.43. Comparatively, HD’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, GGAL’s free cash flow was -1.54% while HD converted 0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GGAL trades at a forward P/E of 4.59, a P/B of 1.72, and a P/S of 1.46, compared to a forward P/E of 20.88, and a P/S of 2.16 for HD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GGAL is currently priced at a -9.79% to its one-year price target of 18.90. Comparatively, HD is -5.34% relative to its price target of 233.28. This suggests that GGAL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. GGAL has a beta of 1.32 and HD’s beta is 1.00. HD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GGAL has a short ratio of 1.97 compared to a short interest of 1.93 for HD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HD.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) beats Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, HD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.