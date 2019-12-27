Critical Comparison: General Electric Company (GE) vs. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares are up more than 53.78% this year and recently increased 0.27% or $0.03 to settle at $11.19. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), on the other hand, is up 2.06% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $8.93 and has returned 1.48% during the past week.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GE to grow earnings at a 7.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ITUB is expected to grow at a 9.30% annual rate. All else equal, ITUB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. General Electric Company (GE) has an EBITDA margin of 10.05%. This suggests that GE underlying business is more profitable GE’s ROI is -12.30% while ITUB has a ROI of 7.00%. The interpretation is that ITUB’s business generates a higher return on investment than GE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, ITUB’s free cash flow per share was -0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, GE’s free cash flow was 1.01% while ITUB converted -5.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.34 versus a D/E of 4.24 for ITUB. ITUB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GE trades at a forward P/E of 16.70, a P/B of 3.50, and a P/S of 0.96, compared to a forward P/E of 11.23, a P/B of 2.74, and a P/S of 2.40 for ITUB. GE is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GE is currently priced at a 3.8% to its one-year price target of 10.78. Comparatively, ITUB is -13.8% relative to its price target of 10.36. This suggests that ITUB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GE has a beta of 1.18 and ITUB’s beta is 0.79. ITUB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GE has a short ratio of 1.76 compared to a short interest of 0.78 for ITUB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ITUB.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) beats General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ITUB is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, ITUB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ITUB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ITUB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.