Critical Comparison: Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) vs. HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) shares are up more than 44.45% this year and recently increased 1.76% or $1.75 to settle at $101.36. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), on the other hand, is up 25.62% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $74.93 and has returned 0.75% during the past week.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FNV to grow earnings at a 7.67% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HQY is expected to grow at a 18.87% annual rate. All else equal, HQY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.77% for HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FNV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.44. Comparatively, HQY’s free cash flow per share was +0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, FNV’s free cash flow was -0.04% while HQY converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HQY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FNV trades at a forward P/E of 88.14, a P/B of 3.90, and a P/S of 26.12, compared to a forward P/E of 43.01, a P/B of 5.19, and a P/S of 13.59 for HQY. FNV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FNV is currently priced at a 24.72% to its one-year price target of 81.27. Comparatively, HQY is -2.37% relative to its price target of 76.75. This suggests that HQY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FNV has a short ratio of 7.28 compared to a short interest of 7.05 for HQY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HQY.

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) beats Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HQY has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, HQY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, HQY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HQY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.