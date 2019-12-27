Critical Comparison: Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) vs. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares are down more than -51.28% this year and recently increased 0.48% or $0.01 to settle at $2.09. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), on the other hand, is down -16.48% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.47 and has returned 13.95% during the past week.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect XOG to grow earnings at a 30.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BTE is expected to grow at a 18.20% annual rate. All else equal, XOG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) has an EBITDA margin of 84.57%. This suggests that XOG underlying business is more profitable XOG’s ROI is 7.90% while BTE has a ROI of -3.00%. The interpretation is that XOG’s business generates a higher return on investment than BTE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. XOG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.99. Comparatively, BTE’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, XOG’s free cash flow was -12.94% while BTE converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BTE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. XOG has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.00 for BTE. This means that BTE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XOG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 0.62 for BTE. XOG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XOG trades at a P/B of 0.18, and a P/S of 0.32, compared to a P/B of 0.35, and a P/S of 0.78 for BTE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. XOG is currently priced at a -42.9% to its one-year price target of 3.66. Comparatively, BTE is -62.69% relative to its price target of 3.94. This suggests that BTE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. XOG has a short ratio of 11.66 compared to a short interest of 6.29 for BTE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BTE.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) beats Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BTE is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. BTE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BTE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.