Critical Comparison: Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) vs. SLM Corporation (SLM)

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) shares are up more than 168.75% this year and recently increased 0.39% or $0.03 to settle at $7.74. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM), on the other hand, is up 9.63% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $9.11 and has returned -0.22% during the past week.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect EGO to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SLM is expected to grow at a 15.30% annual rate. All else equal, SLM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 109.73% for SLM Corporation (SLM). EGO’s ROI is -10.00% while SLM has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that SLM’s business generates a higher return on investment than EGO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EGO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, SLM’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, EGO’s free cash flow was 0% while SLM converted -0.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EGO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EGO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.16 versus a D/E of 9.89 for SLM. SLM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EGO trades at a forward P/E of 9.14, a P/B of 0.37, and a P/S of 2.41, compared to a forward P/E of 6.57, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 1.69 for SLM. EGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EGO is currently priced at a 290.91% to its one-year price target of 1.98. Comparatively, SLM is -26.12% relative to its price target of 12.33. This suggests that SLM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. EGO has a beta of 1.84 and SLM’s beta is 1.42. SLM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EGO has a short ratio of 1.21 compared to a short interest of 4.53 for SLM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EGO.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) beats Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SLM has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, SLM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, SLM is more undervalued relative to its price target.