Critical Comparison: Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) vs. New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), on the other hand, is down -64.42% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.85 and has returned -1.07% during the past week.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DBX to grow earnings at a 22.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. DBX’s ROI is -59.30% while NBEV has a ROI of -6.60%. The interpretation is that NBEV’s business generates a higher return on investment than DBX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DBX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, NBEV’s free cash flow per share was -0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, DBX’s free cash flow was 7.46% while NBEV converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DBX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DBX has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.60 for NBEV. This means that NBEV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DBX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 0.16 for NBEV. DBX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DBX trades at a forward P/E of 30.34, a P/B of 9.66, and a P/S of 4.72, compared to a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 0.73 for NBEV. DBX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DBX is currently priced at a -39.56% to its one-year price target of 29.42. Comparatively, NBEV is -69.17% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that NBEV is the better investment over the next year.

Summary

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) beats Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NBEV is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NBEV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NBEV is more undervalued relative to its price target.