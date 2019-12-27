Critical Comparison: Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) vs. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) shares are up more than 84.20% this year and recently increased 0.04% or $0.01 to settle at $23.43. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), on the other hand, is up 73.96% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $60.85 and has returned 7.02% during the past week.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) and Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CY to grow earnings at a -2.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMBA is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, AMBA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) has an EBITDA margin of 16.78%. This suggests that CY underlying business is more profitable CY’s ROI is 16.00% while AMBA has a ROI of -8.70%. The interpretation is that CY’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMBA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, AMBA’s free cash flow per share was +0.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, CY’s free cash flow was 0.6% while AMBA converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CY has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 8.80 for AMBA. This means that AMBA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AMBA. CY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CY trades at a forward P/E of 18.67, a P/B of 4.13, and a P/S of 3.85, compared to a forward P/E of 107.51, a P/B of 4.55, and a P/S of 9.09 for AMBA. CY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CY is currently priced at a -1.55% to its one-year price target of 23.80. Comparatively, AMBA is 0.78% relative to its price target of 60.38. This suggests that CY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CY has a beta of 1.85 and AMBA’s beta is 1.20. AMBA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CY has a short ratio of 10.48 compared to a short interest of 4.56 for AMBA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMBA.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) beats Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMBA is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, AMBA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.