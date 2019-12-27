Critical Comparison: Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) vs. GameStop Corp. (GME)

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) shares are down more than -79.12% this year and recently increased 18.99% or $0.08 to settle at $0.52. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), on the other hand, is down -57.21% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $5.40 and has returned -12.34% during the past week.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CORV to grow earnings at a 28.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CORV’s ROI is -16.30% while GME has a ROI of -35.50%. The interpretation is that CORV’s business generates a higher return on investment than GME’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CORV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.21. Comparatively, GME’s free cash flow per share was -0.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, CORV’s free cash flow was -0.04% while GME converted -0.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CORV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CORV has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.20 for GME. This means that CORV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CORV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 29.33 versus a D/E of 0.68 for GME. CORV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CORV trades at a P/B of 17.33, and a P/S of 0.90, compared to a forward P/E of 10.87, a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 0.05 for GME. CORV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CORV is currently priced at a -83.33% to its one-year price target of 3.12. Comparatively, GME is 18.68% relative to its price target of 4.55. This suggests that CORV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CORV has a beta of 0.37 and GME’s beta is 0.53. CORV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) beats GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CORV is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. CORV is more undervalued relative to its price target.